Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WSO opened at $290.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.55 and a 200-day moving average of $291.75. Watsco has a 52-week low of $252.50 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.94%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

