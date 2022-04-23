Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSO. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $316.29.

Shares of WSO opened at $290.98 on Friday. Watsco has a 52 week low of $252.50 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.55 and a 200-day moving average of $291.75.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 81.94%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

