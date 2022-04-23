WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,953 Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Renaissance IPO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Shares of IPO opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.59.

