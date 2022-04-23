WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 77,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROBT opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

