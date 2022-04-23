WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,845 NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 44,734 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 123,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period.

NUEM opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

