WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD opened at $238.79 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.59.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.