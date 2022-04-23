Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.68.

Shares of TSCO opened at $206.65 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.79 and a 200 day moving average of $221.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after buying an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

