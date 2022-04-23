WELL Market Cap Reaches $6.46 Million (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and $141,924.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

