Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $65.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.88.

NYSE:SNV opened at $44.36 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,502,000 after purchasing an additional 194,229 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after acquiring an additional 111,870 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,059,000 after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

