Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $70.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

