WePower Price Hits $0.0021 (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One WePower coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $2,713.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WePower has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00033753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00103936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About WePower

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars.

