Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after acquiring an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

ORCL traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.21. 9,357,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,886,185. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

