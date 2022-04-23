Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New $346,000 Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

ICF traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.71. 207,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

