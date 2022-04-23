Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New $532,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. 68,370,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,208,957. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

