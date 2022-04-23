Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,670 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

HIX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,760. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.