Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,670 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period.
HIX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,760. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
