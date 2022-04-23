Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($67.66) to GBX 4,400 ($57.25) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($63.75) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,476.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

