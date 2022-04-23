WNS (NYSE:WNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. WNS updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.500-$3.730 EPS.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $91.48.

Get WNS alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.