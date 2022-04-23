WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Cowen

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

WNS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

WNS stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,902 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $95,257,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,037,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares during the last quarter.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

