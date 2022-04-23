Wolters Kluwer to Issue Dividend of $0.97 (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.9724 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $102.93 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $119.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTKWY. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.53.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

