Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri Sells 11,722 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ WDAY opened at $206.13 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.55 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,061.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.75.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Workday by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
