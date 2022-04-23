WOWswap Price Down 7.6% This Week (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $5,272.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00008900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.85 or 0.07434035 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00041744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,788.82 or 0.99934647 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.