Wrapped BNB Hits Market Cap of $2.37 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $404.19 or 0.01023270 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.37 billion and $344.26 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.52 or 0.07477343 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00040882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,538.00 or 1.00097168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,858,165 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

