WSFS Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,706 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WSFS Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 107,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.