X World Games (XWG) One Day Volume Tops $62.65 Million

X World Games (XWG) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, X World Games has traded up 59.5% against the dollar. X World Games has a market cap of $47.84 million and $62.65 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X World Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001797 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00047030 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.51 or 0.07442334 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- ApeCoin (APE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00041537 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,758.45 or 1.00184492 BTC.
X World Games Profile
X World Games Coin Trading
