Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

XELB opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,005 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

