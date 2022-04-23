Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

