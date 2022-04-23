Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. AxoGen posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,682,000 after buying an additional 157,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 374,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AxoGen by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 534,086 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AxoGen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

AXGN stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $7.28. 303,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,238. AxoGen has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $305.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

About AxoGen (Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.