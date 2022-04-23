Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.53 million.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 287,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,459. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 433,947 shares of company stock worth $7,383,866 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.