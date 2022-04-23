Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. Endo International reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENDP. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.20. 5,063,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,658. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.04. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

