Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Kohl’s reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

NYSE:KSS traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,112. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kohl’s by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

