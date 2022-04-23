Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) to announce $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $7.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.78. 5,452,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,118,910. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

