Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.11). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.83) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($4.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $78,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 779 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $31,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,800 shares of company stock worth $1,480,589. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $230,000.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. 482,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,410. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

