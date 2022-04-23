Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.17 Million

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWRGet Rating) will announce sales of $478.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $493.34 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $429.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,040. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $156.36 and a 1-year high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.08. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical (Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.