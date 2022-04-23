Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $478.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $493.34 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $429.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,040. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $156.36 and a 1-year high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.08. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

