Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Roku posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 131.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.62.

ROKU stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,733. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $95.23 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.51.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 91.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $6,950,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Roku by 26.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

