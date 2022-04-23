Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.22). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($1.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. 449,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,437. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $695.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.