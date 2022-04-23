Zacks: Analysts Expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.13. Colliers International Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $119.15 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $103.39 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $45,601,000. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,219,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51,264 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $410,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

