Zacks: Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will report $158.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.85 million and the lowest is $155.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $75.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $144.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 2,142,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

