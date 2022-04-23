Zacks: Analysts Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $102.69. 4,139,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,670,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

