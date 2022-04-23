Zacks: Analysts Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $73.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.80 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $82.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $301.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $302.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $314.63 million, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $320.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 81,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

