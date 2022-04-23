Zacks: Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

SLGN stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. 235,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,287. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. Silgan has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,530,000 after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Silgan by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,481,000 after purchasing an additional 528,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Silgan by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,918,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,007,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,827,000 after acquiring an additional 181,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

