Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.06. Waste Management posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.43.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after buying an additional 143,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.51. 1,599,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,075. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $133.85 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

