Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $130.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.22 million to $135.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $83.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $552.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $575.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $628.53 million, with estimates ranging from $621.48 million to $635.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

NYSE BHR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,845. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $416.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley acquired 9,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,605,000 after purchasing an additional 453,404 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $12,350,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 888,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

