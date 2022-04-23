Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $8.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $9.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after buying an additional 203,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 107,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHF stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.52. 435,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,814. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.