Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.44. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,711,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,244,000 after acquiring an additional 124,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $137,449,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 247,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,942. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.65. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $87.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

