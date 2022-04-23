Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Post $1.97 EPS

Brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.27. Lincoln National posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $10.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,660,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,998,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,485,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNC traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 753,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,729. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

