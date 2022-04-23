Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.17 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXFR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Luxfer stock remained flat at $$17.05 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 61,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

