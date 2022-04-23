Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) to post $5.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.02 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $3.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $23.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $23.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $25.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.95. 15,034,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,365,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

