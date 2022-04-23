Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will announce $379.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.77 million and the highest is $379.66 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $326.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

RRGB stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 242,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,428. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

