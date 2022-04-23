Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.02. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.46. 2,430,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

