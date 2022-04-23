Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will announce $48.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.57 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $41.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $228.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.32 million to $230.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $252.12 million, with estimates ranging from $241.39 million to $272.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,932,000 after acquiring an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.21. 89,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,452. The company has a market capitalization of $375.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. SeaSpine has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $22.78.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

